LaGrange, Hinshaw to announce back-to-school plan Wednesday

Alberta teachers, parents and students will learn more about the province's back-to-school plan amid a surge in Omicron cases Wednesday afternoon.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak to reporters at 3:30 p.m. Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney said students would return to in-person learning next Monday after the province delayed the start of classes on Dec. 30.

Yesterday, I was asked if Alberta is considering keeping kids out of school longer than planned.



The answer is no.



Kids are at a much lower risk from COVID and we know how important it is for them to keep

learning in person!



Alberta Health reported nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases in four days on Tuesday but did not impose more restrictions.

The province counted 12,965 infections since Friday from approximately 37,000 PCR tests.

The positivity rate was between 28 and 36 per cent, "the highest positivity rate we've seen with any variant since the pandemic began," Hinshaw said.

Alberta has 34,276 active COVID-19 cases; however, provincially imposed limitations to testing capacity means the stats undercount the number of actual COVID-19 cases. Results also do not include those from take-home rapid test kits.

The Omicron variant continues to drive the province’s recent run of high case counts, with more than 10,000 cases identified since the start of December.

There are 436 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 61 in intensive care units.