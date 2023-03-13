LaGrange to outline investments making school buses 'safer and more affordable'
Alberta's education minister is expected to make a significant announcement outlining how budget commitments will make student transportation to schools more affordable and safer.
In a media release Monday afternoon, the province said Education Minister Adriana LaGrange will be at a Sherwood Park school Tuesday morning to unveil plans on how the province intends to better transportation to schools.
No further details were added; however, the latest provincial budget allots almost $500 million for student transportation improvements.
Of that, the province's fiscal plan says $414 million over the next three years is earmarked for "systemic improvements and offset rising costs" for school buses.
That money is also expected to help support "parental choice" by expanding busing for alternative programs, like French immersion, and — for the first time — allowing private schools to receive transportation funding from taxpayers.
"The changes in funding will mean about 80,000 additional students will be eligible for provincial funding support," the provincial fiscal plan states.
"The parents of 47,000 students who are currently paying a fee to use bus services will save more than $20 million in transportation costs," the budget documents add. "The increase in student transportation funding will help reduce rural ride times."
If passed, the budget also will provide $84 million to school boards over three years to cover the rising cost of fuel.
SCHOOL BUS DRIVER TRAINING
Additionally, the fiscal plan says some funding will go toward addressing rising school bus driver training costs — a long-time ask by an advocacy organization representing school bus contractors.
The Alberta School Bus Contractors' Association previously told CTV News Edmonton that some regions of the province have massive driver shortages, ranging from 28 to 38 per cent — part of which the organization blames on the high training costs for school bus drivers.
In 2019, the province created the Mandatory Entry-Level Training system to boost the number of skilled drivers.
Candidates have to complete the MELT program to attain their Class 2 driver's licence, which takes about 50 hours, including 18 hours of classroom study, 22 hours of practical and another 11 hours of in-yard instruction.
That all can take three to five weeks of unpaid time, the ASBCA said.
Most drivers also need further training to receive a Q-endorsement on their licence, allowing them to drive a vehicle with an air brake.
While MELT costs are capped at $5,000, additional training, road and knowledge test fees add up, Mark Critch, ASBCA president told CTV News Edmonton last November.
"We've asked for some help with that," he said. "Ever since this MELT program came into effect in 2019, we've raised alarm bells."
"They're not coming in for training because they can't sit there unpaid for that amount of time."
