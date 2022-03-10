LaGrange to give update on K-6 curriculum work Thursday

Alberta's education minister will provide an update on the government's work to update the K-6 curriculum on Thursday.

Watch the news conference with Adriana LaGrange at 3:30 p.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

In January, her ministry announced a committee of teachers which would advise the province on implementing its new English language arts and literature, math, and wellness curriculums in the fall.

In December, LaGrange pushed back the implementation of curriculums that had been most heavily criticized: social studies, fine arts and science.

To implement the new curriculums, the provincial government earmarked $191 million over the next three years in Budget 2022, released in late February.

More to come…