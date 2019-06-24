Edmonton police are looking for a man they believe rented a detached garage and turned it into a clandestine drug processing and packaging lab.

Police were called for help to a home near 85 Avenue and 107 Street on June 20. Inside a garage, officers found about one kilogram of butyrylfentanyl and morphine, a grape drink liquid, and drug processing equipment.

The Edmonton Police Service has released a photo of a man believed to be connected to the lab, and have asked anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also warning landlords to be diligent in their “homework.”

“Check out your renter’s references. If you don’t, you may be inadvertently inviting criminals to set up shop on your property,” said Sgt. Guy Pilon, of the EPS Clan Lab Response Team.