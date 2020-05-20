EDMONTON -- A landslide at Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park in Grande Prairie, Alta., early Tuesday morning has closed part of the park indefinitely.

The landslide happened on the west side of the ski hill, and spread across the park's luge track.

"We're thankful this event occurred when no one was on location," said Board Vice President Whitney Wild in a media statement. "Our management and maintenance staff had completed preventative measures so damage to chairlift infrastructure appears to have been avoided."

The park says slope movement on the hill is constantly monitored. Earlier this spring chairs and tower assemblies were removed, and the haul rope was detensioned.

"The damage would've been significant had we not done that," said Acting General Manager Johnathan Clarkson.

The landslide was so powerful it pushed the chair lift towers down the hill, said Clarkson.

Park management is asking the public to avoid the area while staff and slope experts examine the site.

"We've flagged things off and put signage up to deter people and again. Really appreciate people co-operating and not taking any risks," said Clarkson.

The ski hills are used for downhill mountain biking in the summer months, so management is looking at moving Nitehawk's summer camps off-site.

Clarkson says the east side of the park was untouched, but they're unsure the hill affected will be operational by the winter ski season.

Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park is a not-for-profit community-run organization, and will be celebrating it's 60th anniversary this November.