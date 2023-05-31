Landspout spotted near Stettler, Alberta

A landspout touched down near Stettler on Wednesday afternoon.

Janene Barnett sent photos to CTV News Edmonton of the landspout near her property northeast of Stettler.

A tornado warning had been issued for the area, but was lifted at 5:01 p.m.

A landspout is a type of tornado that is formed in a different way than a typical tornado.

Stettler is about 185 kilometres south of Edmonton.