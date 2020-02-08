EDMONTON -- Motorists heading across the Low Level Bridge into downtown Edmonton will have to deal with construction on the bridge for a little bit longer.

The city says the lane closure to repair a crack in the north pier of the bridge has been extended.

The closure means that the northbound, inside lane will remain off limits to traffic until work is completed. Both lanes are expected to be open in March 2020.

The city added that the first phase of construction is complete, with the project scheduled to head into phase two on Feb. 11.

Work will resume when material ordered for the second phase of construction arrive.

When workers aren't there, the lane will remain closed to reduce the weight going across the bridge and maintain the worksite.

Pedestrian and cyclist access will remain in place,but cyclists will need to dismount and walk their bikes to cross the bridge because of construction materials extending into the path.

The bridge was opened in 1900.