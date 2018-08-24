

Marianne Maravilla





Five people are facing 30 drug-related charges after a multi-agency drug trafficking arrest.

The Red Deer RCMP began the investigation in December 2017 after police received an anonymous tip about cocaine trafficking in their city. The investigation later expanded further into a multi-agency operation involving Lake Louise RCMP and Calgary Police Service.

Throughout the investigation, officials seized large amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, Ecstasy and other drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

“This investigation followed a network of drug trafficking activity between Calgary, Red Deer and the corridor to Lake Louise, with the same players believed to be travelling back and forth between these locations replenishing their drug supplies and trafficking those drugs throughout central Alberta,” said Sergeant Robert Schultz of the Red Deer RCMP.

William Laurin Bowden, 43, has been arrested and is currently facing multiple drug-trafficking charges.

Three people from Red Deer are facing similar charges including Rico Small, 29, Kareem Lumea Cummings, 25, and Jeremy Blackman, 31.

The Calgary Police Service is still searching for Brandy Ross, 32.

Police describe Ross as 5’3” tall, thin build, long, bright red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Brandy Ross is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.