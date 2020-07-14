EDMONTON -- Strathcona County Fire worked to douse a large industrial fire Tuesday night after responding to reports of an explosion in the area of 34 Street and 93 Avenue.

Crews arrived at the Genalta Recycling complex just after 10 p.m. and found a recycling pile on fire.

Loud bangs could be heard coming from the scene, but firefighters believed the explosions were a result of the blaze and not a cause of the fire.

Large flames and black smoke could still be seen at 11:30 p.m.

Fire officials confirmed that no injuries or deaths occurred.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames from a ladder truck.

Crews expected to be at the blaze for several hours, and environmental agencies were being called to investigate the air quality in the area.