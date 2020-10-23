Advertisement
Large police presence at north Edmonton apartment building
Published Friday, October 23, 2020 6:05AM MDT
Police responded to an incident at the Drummond apartment building on Oct. 23, 2020.
EDMONTON -- Police are gathered at a north Edmonton apartment building for an unknown incident Friday morning.
The Drummond is located at 9108 127 Ave.
An ambulance was seen leaving the area with its lights and sirens on shortly after 5 a.m.
Officers on the scene would not confirm any details.
This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.
RELATED IMAGES