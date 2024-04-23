Large study shows caribou herds in Alberta, B.C., growing from wolf culls, cow pens
Fresh research suggests western Canada's once-dwindling caribou numbers are finally growing.
But the same paper concludes the biggest reason for the rebound is the slaughter of hundreds of wolves, a policy that will likely have to go on for decades.
"If we don't shoot wolves, given the state of the habitat that industry and government have allowed, we will lose caribou," said Clayton Lamb, one of 34 co-authors of a newly published study in the journal Ecological Applications.
"It's not the wolves' fault."
Caribou conservation is considered one of the toughest wildlife management problems on the continent.
The animals, printed on the back of the Canadian quarter since 1937, require undisturbed stretches of hard-to-reach old-growth boreal forest. Those same forests tend to be logged or drilled, creating roads and cutlines that invite in deer and moose -- along with the wolves that eat anything with hooves.
Between 1991 and 2023, caribou populations dropped by half. More than a third of the herds disappeared.
Governments, scientists and First Nations have been trying for years to find ways to bring them back. Lamb and his colleagues looked at 40 herds in British Columbia and Alberta to see if anything has worked.
The paper suggests caribou numbers have risen by 52 per cent since about 2020 compared with what they would have occurred if nothing had been done. There are now 4,500 in the two provinces, about 1,500 more than there would have been.
"There could be some actual good news," Lamb said. "It was surprising, in a good way."
The ranges of some herds are nearly 90 per cent disturbed by industry, and habitat restoration is the preferred solution. But it takes decades for a clear-cut or a cutline to return to anything like old-growth status, so various stopgaps have been used.
Because different measures were used on different herds, the researchers could link population trends to interventions.
Wolf sterilization didn't work because it couldn't be done on enough of the predators.
Same with reducing the moose and deer populations that draw wolves into caribou habitat. Nearly all those populations would have to be killed, an unpopular move in rural and First Nations communities where hunting is both a pastime and necessity.
"Moose reduction is incredibly controversial," said Lamb.
Moving animals from large herds to small helped only for a season or two.
What worked was killing wolves.
"Wolf reductions alone increased the growth rate of southern mountain caribou subpopulations by (about) 11 per cent," the report states.
That growth rate increased when wolf culls were combined with other measures such as feeding and penning and protecting pregnant cows.
"Wolf reduction was the only recovery action that consistently increased population growth when applied in isolation," says the report. "Combinations of wolf reductions with maternal penning or supplemental feeding provided rapid growth."
The finding puts wildlife managers in a tough spot, Lamb said.
"Shooting wolves to save another species is an incredibly difficult decision."
In 2020 and 2021, Alberta culled 824 wolves.
Some caribou ranges have been protected. In B.C., an agreement between the province and a First Nation has conserved 8,000 square kilometres -- an area bigger than Banff National Park.
Alberta has protected some habitat, but undisturbed ranges continue to shrink under forestry and energy industry pressure.
A recent study found human disturbance increased in 23 out of 28 Alberta caribou subranges between 2018 and 2021. Development permits were approved for 700 square kilometres of caribou range.
Until those trends reverse, heavy-handed tactics such as wolf culls will be the price of caribou herds, said Lamb.
"Every year we delay in getting trees growing, that's one more year of having to implement these interventions. I think we're talking about many years of supporting caribou."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Highs near 20 C today and Wednesday
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pedestrian, baby injured after stroller struck and dragged by vehicle in Squamish, B.C.
Police say a baby and a pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a baby stroller and dragged it for two blocks before stopping in Squamish, B.C.
Senate expenses climbed to $7.2 million in 2023, up nearly 30%
Senators in Canada claimed $7.2 million in expenses in 2023, a nearly 30 per cent increase over the previous year.
Demonstrators kicked out of Ontario legislature for disruption after failed keffiyeh vote
A group of demonstrators were kicked out of the legislature after a second NDP motion calling for unanimous consent to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh failed to pass.
Tom Mulcair: Park littered with trash after 'pilot project' is perfect symbol of Trudeau governance
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says that what's happening now in a trash-littered federal park in Quebec is a perfect metaphor for how the Trudeau government runs things.
RCMP uncovers alleged plot by 2 Montreal men to illegally sell drones, equipment to Libya
The RCMP says it has uncovered a plot by two men in Montreal to sell Chinese drones and military equipment to Libya illegally.
Government agrees to US$138.7M settlement over FBI's botching of Larry Nassar assault allegations
The U.S. Justice Department announced a US$138.7 million settlement Tuesday with more than 100 people who accused the FBI of grossly mishandling allegations of sexual assault against Larry Nassar in 2015 and 2016, a critical time gap that allowed the sports doctor to continue to prey on victims before his arrest.
BREAKING Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko won't play in Game 2
The Vancouver Canucks will be without all-star goalie Thatcher Demko when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Toronto tops list of most wanted fugitives in Canada
A 35-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of Toronto resident 29-year-old Sharmar Powell-Flowers nine months ago has topped the list of the BOLO program’s 25 most wanted fugitives across Canada, police announced Tuesday.
Doctors ask Liberal government to reconsider capital gains tax change
The Canadian Medical Association is asking the federal government to reconsider its proposed changes to capital gains taxation, arguing it will affect doctors' retirement savings.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary lawyer launches clothing line to champion Charter rights
A Calgary criminal defence lawyer has launched a clothing campaign to promote awareness about the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
-
Inflation 'eroding' the ability of Albertans to buy a home: RBC poll
Many Albertans may be looking for a side hustle or to family members to help cover the high cost of housing, a new poll suggests.
-
Petition aims to stop bans on pets in Calgary rentals
A petition to prohibit rental properties from banning pets is garnering attention in Calgary.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta woman wins $2M on Western 6-49 lottery
A southern Alberta woman says she began to hyperventilate when she realized she had won $2 million.
-
Lethbridge green cart program a success one year in, city says
The City of Lethbridge is calling the first year of its curbside organics waste collection program a success.
-
Coaldale RCMP seek information on hit-and-run
Coaldale RCMP are looking for the public's help to locate a suspect in a hit-and-run in a McDonald's parking lot earlier this month.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. broker says halal mortgages are not a new concept in Canada
A Saskatoon mortgage broker says the federal government’s move to help Muslim Canadians get into the housing market by promoting halal mortgages is not such a radical idea — it’s helping families buy their first home without breaking their faith.
-
Saskatoon man charged after loaded gun found
A 23-year-old man from Saskatoon faces firearm charges following a police investigation on Friday.
-
Sask. driver caught using vice grips in place of steering wheel
A driver caught using vice grips in place of a steering wheel was ticketed Wednesday after being stopped by police on a rural road.
Regina
-
Suspect in 2023 Regina homicide joins Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted
Daniel "Juma" Drie Atem, wanted in connection to a Regina homicide last summer, is now one of Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted.
-
One year after fatal collision, Regina council has final say on lower speed limit in Cathedral
Regina city councillors are set to consider lowering the speed limit in the Cathedral neighbourhood to 30 kilometres per hour on Wednesday.
-
Regina Open Door Society class hosts Governor General of Canada visit
The Regina Open Door Society had a very special guest in one of their classes on Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. places online harms bill on hold after agreement with Meta, X, TikTok, Snapchat
The British Columbia government is putting its proposed online harms legislation on hold after reaching an agreement with some of the largest social media platforms to make people safer online.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko won't play in Game 2
The Vancouver Canucks will be without all-star goalie Thatcher Demko when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
-
Body found by U.S. authorities searching for missing B.C. kayakers: RCMP
Mounties in British Columbia say United States authorities who have been searching for a pair of missing kayakers near Vancouver Island have recovered a body in the nearby San Juan Islands of Washington state.
Vancouver Island
-
Body found by U.S. authorities searching for missing B.C. kayakers: RCMP
Mounties in British Columbia say United States authorities who have been searching for a pair of missing kayakers near Vancouver Island have recovered a body in the nearby San Juan Islands of Washington state.
-
B.C. places online harms bill on hold after agreement with Meta, X, TikTok, Snapchat
The British Columbia government is putting its proposed online harms legislation on hold after reaching an agreement with some of the largest social media platforms to make people safer online.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko won't play in Game 2
The Vancouver Canucks will be without all-star goalie Thatcher Demko when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Toronto
-
Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Toronto tops list of most wanted fugitives in Canada
A 35-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of Toronto resident 29-year-old Sharmar Powell-Flowers nine months ago has topped the list of the BOLO program’s 25 most wanted fugitives across Canada, police announced Tuesday.
-
Toronto's police chief clarifies initial statement on Umar Zameer acquittal, says he 'accepts' jury's finding
Toronto's Chief of Police has clarified a statement that he'd hoped for "a different outcome" made just after Umar's Zameer acquittal, telling reporters Tuesday he supports and accepts the jury's finding in the five-week trial.
-
Teacher shortages see some Ontario high school students awarded perfect grades on midterm exams
Students at a high school in York Region have been awarded perfect marks on their midterm exams in three subjects – not because of their academic performances however, but because they had no teacher.
Montreal
-
RCMP uncovers alleged plot by 2 Montreal men to illegally sell drones, equipment to Libya
The RCMP says it has uncovered a plot by two men in Montreal to sell Chinese drones and military equipment to Libya illegally.
-
Province won't have to cover meal, alcohol costs of L.A. Kings games in Quebec City
The Quebec government will not have to cover the cost of meals and alcohol for Los Angeles Kings players coming to Quebec City for two exhibition games this fall.
-
Thieves allegedly attempt to steal thousands of litres of gasoline in Brossard
Two thieves allegedly attempted to steal 'thousands' of litres of gasoline from a Brossard service station.
Atlantic
-
'There was a lot of black smoke': Crane operator sounds alarm while trapped during highrise fire in Halifax
A tower crane operator alerted emergency crews after noticing a fire on a construction site in Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
Woman fighting cancer seeks donations for son with progressive disease
A Nova Scotia mother battling Stage 4 cancer is seeking donations to help her travel for treatment and adjust her home for her son who is living with a progressive disease that limits his mobility.
-
Rain, showers, late April snow expected in the Maritimes on Wednesday
A weather front from the west and a low-pressure system over the Atlantic will bring a mixture of rain, showers, and even a touch of late April snow to the Maritimes on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Whiteout Street Party to bring road closures, transit reroutes
With the Whiteout Street Party taking place on Donald Street, several road closures will be put in place.
-
Manitoba creates provincial spine surgery program
Manitoba will be performing more spinal surgeries in the province, Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said Tuesday.
-
'Never seen this before': Homes in Manitoba community damaged by ice wall
Homeowners in a Manitoba community are cleaning up after being impacted by a natural phenomenon last week.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa murder suspect on list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
A Toronto man wanted in connection to a double homicide at an Ottawa shopping centre has been named one of the top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada.
-
Here's where a new bowling alley is opening in Kanata
Bowlers will soon have a spot to throw strikes in Ottawa's west end. Oakville-based Splitsville has announced plans to open a location at the Kanata Centrum in the fall.
-
Car owner injured after stopping thieves from stealing vehicle in Hawkesbury, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a vehicle owner intercepted thieves trying to steal their car and suffered "potentially serious injuries."
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING North Bay doctor accused of assaulting patient, threatening another
A North Bay doctor is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a patient with a weapon and threatening another person at the hospital, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Armed and dangerous' southern Ont. man wanted by Manitoulin police
Police on Manitoulin Island are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man following an incident involving a firearm on Friday.
-
One dead after ATV crash in Sault Ste. Marie
A 34-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has died following a serious crash involving an ATV on Monday afternoon, police say.
Barrie
-
Distressed elderly man rescued from marina
An elderly man was hauled from the water Sunday evening after plunging into a marina and struggling to stay afloat.
-
Forest collision leads to impaired driving charges
Police laid impaired driving charges following a single-vehicle collision into the forest in Tiny Township on Monday night.
-
Southlake welcomes revolutionary cancer care technology
This Cancer Awareness Month, Southlake in Newmarket is introducing innovative cancer care technology to help diagnose and treat women's cancer in the community.
Kitchener
-
$50,000 reward issued for Kitchener man’s alleged killer
Habiton Solomon is wanted in the fatal 2023 shooting of Joshua Tarnue in Kitchener.
-
2,500 homes and businesses lose power in Kitchener
The outage, which is impacting the Chicopee and Pioneer Tower West neighbourhoods, started around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Conestoga College hiring a group of 'lamb-scapers'
Conestoga says it’s the first college or university in Ontario to use sheep to maintain vegetation on campus.
London
-
Bus rapid transit celebrates project milestone
London’s bus rapid transit project (BRT) is celebrating a milestone this week, with the arrival and installation of the first transit shelter in the city’s downtown core.
-
Car fire on Highway 401 sends one person to hospital
The Dutton/Dunwich Fire Department responded to the scene near mile marker 142 between Currie Road and Iona Road, after the vehicle caught fire.
-
Clinton man with Down syndrome reported missing, found by 'Project Lifesaver'
Brian Gray-Hicks likes to be active, and goes for daily walks near his home in Clinton.
Windsor
-
Windsor shooting suspect John Managhan added to Canada’s most wanted list
A Windsor man sought for attempted murder has been named as one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
-
'It’s so sad': Six cars involved in early morning crash
Just before 5 a.m., police were called to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash between on Bruce Avenue between Giles Boulevard and Clinton Street.
-
'Strengthen the Core' revitalization plan unveiled by city and police
A new revitalization plan has been unveiled for downtown Windsor.