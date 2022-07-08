Large water truck rollover closes portion of Anthony Henday Drive

Large water truck rollover closes portion of Anthony Henday Drive

A large water truck crashed on Anthony Henday Drive on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) A large water truck crashed on Anthony Henday Drive on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Elon Musk terminates US$44B Twitter deal

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Friday he was terminating his US$44 billion deal for Twitter Inc, citing material breach of multiple provisions of the agreement.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island