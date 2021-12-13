Larkspur home heavily damaged by garage fire

A fire that started in the garage of a southeast Edmonton home Monday evening damaged one residence and melted the siding of its immediate neighbours.

The call reporting the fire in the Larkspur area, near 41 Avenue and 33A Street NW, came in around 4:30 p.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says crews arrived minutes later and upgraded it to a second alarm response with 12 units.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a fully involved fire and immediately set up a boundary so it would not spread to neighbouring houses.

The fire was under control by 5:22 p.m., and there were no reports of injuries, EFRS says.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responds to a house fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Larkspur on Dec. 13, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton/John Hanson).

The homeowner told CTV News Edmonton that he left with his wife to pick up their children when they came back to find their home was on fire.

No word on a cause as fire crews continue to investigate.