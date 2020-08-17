EDMONTON -- Mounties are investigating after a laser was pointed at an aircraft in Leduc last Monday.

An air traffic controller called police at approximately 11:30 p.m. after a laser was pointed at a commercially-operated aircraft when it was approximately 500 feet above ground and preparing to land.

Officers responded but could not find the person, police said.

"Laser strikes on an aircraft are a serious concern as they can cause momentary blindness to the pilot," said Const. Cheri-Lee Smith. "Especially at night, laser strikes can lead to a possible loss of control of aircraft, posing a danger to people on the aircraft and the general public."

Anyone with information is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.