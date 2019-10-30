EDMONTON - A 41-year-old man has been charged after allegedly pointing a laser at Edmonton's police helicopter, Air 1.

The helicopter was flying over the north side of Edmonton around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 26 when a blue laser was pointed at it several times.

Police say both crew members were affected.

The pilot was able to locate the source of the laser, and officers on the ground arrested a man.

Christopher Horon, 41, has been charged with assault with a weapon, mischief and two counts of breach of probation.

“Pointing a laser or any other projected light at any aircraft could result in criminal charges and/or penalties under the Canadian Aviation Regulations,” says Sgt. James Pennie with the EPS Flight Operations Unit. “As you can see in the images taken by Air 1, the laser can be quite blinding to the human eye and could impose serious safety risks to our members operating the aircraft.”