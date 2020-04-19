EDMONTON -- Transit users in Edmonton will soon be catching the last train and bus a little earlier, as the city adjusts service due to COVID-19.

Starting April 20, the last LRT service departure will go at 10 p.m., while the final bus service ends after midnight.

The adjustments better align with the travel needs of customers making essential trips, the city says.

The exact last LRT trains service hours are:

Century Park - last train departing Northbound at 10:10 p.m., arriving at Clareview at 10:45 p.m. and going out of service

Clareview - last train departing Southbound at 10:10 p.m., arriving at Century Park at 10:45 p.m. and going out of service

NAIT - last train departing Southbound at 10:03 p.m., arriving at Health Sciences at 10:23 p.m. and going out of service

Late Night OWL Service last departures are as follows:

Route 1 - Leaves West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre at 12:13 a.m.; leaves Capilano Transit Centre at 12:30 a.m.

Route 4 - Leaves Lewis Farms Transit Centre at 12:17 a.m.; leaves Capilano Transit Centre at 12:21 a.m.

Route 8 - Leaves Abbottsfield Transit Centre at 12:04 a.m.; leaves Mill Woods Transit Centre at 11:56 p.m.

Route 9 - Leaves Southgate Transit Centre at 12:30 a.m.; leaves Eaux Claires Transit Centre at 12:22 p.m.

Route 512 – Cancelled

The waiting areas in select LRT Stations (Kingsway, NAIT, MacEwan) and Transit Centres (Capilano, Castle Downs, Government Centre, Jasper Place, the stop outside the Telus building on Jasper Avenue and 100 Street) are now closing at 10pm, which is earlier than usual, however service will still be available.