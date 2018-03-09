Organizers behind a popular winter attraction at Hawrelak Park announced this week that Saturday will be the last day for the Ice Castles this winter.

The Ice Castles attraction opened on January 5 – and officials said they’re planning to have Saturday, March 10 as the final day to visit.

According to producers, tens of thousands of people have toured the attraction since it opened this year.

Tickets are available online. Organizers said tickets will be made available for more days if temperatures stay cold enough to maintain the ice structure.