EDMONTON -- Anyone who wants to withdraw their chance to win half of a $15.2-million pot has until noon Thursday.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation have allowed Aug. 7 50/50 ticket buyers to request voids since Monday.

It was the EOCF’s fix to an error-plagued system which saw raffle buyers locked out while attempting to buy within Alberta and charged multiple times.

The organization estimated demand for tickets surpassed $100,000 per minute sometimes.

“Money for any void tickets will then be returned into bank accounts. Once all the requests for void tickets are entered, a winner will be drawn,” the EOCF said.

It says the integrity of the draw is intact.

EOCF calls the draw the largest 50/50 raffle in sports history.

It’s unclear whether void requests will change the pot total.

Two other Oilers game 50/50 pots reached $3.2 million and $5.4 million.