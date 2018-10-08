

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





While many who flocked to the Royal Alberta Museum on the last day of its grand opening weekend were eager to see what $375 million had made, there were some who felt the results were underwhelming.

A RAM spokesperson said the museum saw over 41,000 visitors in the six days it offered free admission to the public, from October 3 to October 8.

The new museum, at 419,000 square feet, is the largest in Canada outside Ontario.

Yet it left one critic unimpressed.

“I'm a huge museum junkie, I'm a lover of Alberta history so I had very high hopes for this,” Tristin Hopper, Edmonton-based National Post columnist, told CTV Edmonton Sunday.

But earlier, on Twitter, he said he couldn’t believe “such a feat of mediocrity was allowed to succeed.”

This museum is an embarrassing discredit to one of the most interesting and dynamic corners of Canada. I can't believe that such a feat of mediocrity was allowed to succeed. — Tristin Hopper (@TristinHopper) October 6, 2018

Speaking at the museum, he continued, “If I did not know anything about Alberta, I would come to this museum and think this was the most boring and uninteresting crappy place on earth, and that's absolutely not fair to our history.”

I'm almost in tears in disappointment at the new Royal Alberta Museum. A $375 million pit of unimaginative missed opportunities. And there's no excuse! Reynolds, Tyrrell, Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump; this province is fully capable of good museums. — Tristin Hopper (@TristinHopper) October 6, 2018

Hopper was especially critical of one exhibit that featured an old truck.

“This province was built by trucks, I think they are culturally very important to Alberta, so I've got no problem with there being a truck here, but this is just "some guy's truck."

The museum’s Executive Director, Chris Robinson, thinks of it differently, however.

“That's a 1966 Mercury that's been in one family since new,” he said, adding that Hopper’s criticism of individual items was unfair to the displays in their entirety.

“We've assembled them to tell a specific story so if you take one out of context you're only getting a portion of that story.”

The museum opened last Wednesday, years after the project was first proposed.

It released an additional 8,000 free tickets through online bookings after 21,500 were snagged by the public hours after being released. ​