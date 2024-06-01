EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Last NDP leadership debate to take place in Edmonton Sunday

    Alberta NDP leadership candidate Naheed Nenshi, centre, makes an closing statement as fellow candidates, left to right, Gil McGowan, Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, Sarah Hoffman, and Kathleen Ganley look on during a leadership debate in Calgary on May 11, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh) Alberta NDP leadership candidate Naheed Nenshi, centre, makes an closing statement as fellow candidates, left to right, Gil McGowan, Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, Sarah Hoffman, and Kathleen Ganley look on during a leadership debate in Calgary on May 11, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh)
    The Alberta New Democrats will hold their last official leadership debate in Edmonton on Sunday.

    Only four candidates remain: Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, Kathleen Ganley, Sarah Hoffman and Naheed Nenshi.

    The contestants will take the stage at the Edmonton Convention Centre at 2 p.m.

    Members of the public can register for the debate on the Alberta NDP website. 

    Members of the party will be able to cast their votes for the new leader between June 3 and June 22.

    The new NDP leader will be announced in Calgary on June 22.

    Rachel Notley has led the Alberta NDP since 2014, helping the party take power in the province for the first time in 2015.

    She announced she would be stepping down in January.

