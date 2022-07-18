Last tickets to pope's Edmonton mass now to be released on Friday

EDMONTON -

The final block of tickets to Pope Francis' mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on July 26 will no longer be released Monday, as originally scheduled.

The tickets will be put up for grabs by the public on Friday, organizers announced before the weekend, so that Indigenous partners can organize their attendance.

"Many Indigenous partners have requested additional time to secure their reservations. In addition, recent federal funding announcements may allow new groups with a strong desire to participate in the visit of Pope Francis, an opportunity to mobilize," a statement on the papal visit's website reads.

"The delay in releasing the final block of tickets will provide an additional window for Indigenous participation while also ensuring that all available inventory, including any seats not reserved by Indigenous or group partners, will be offered to the public on Friday, July 22, 2022."

Two blocks of tickets – about 26,000 – have already been released, and were claimed within minutes of being made available.

The number of tickets made available in the third and final block on Friday will depend on how many are claimed by Indigenous groups.

Francis arrives in Canada Sunday at the Edmonton International Airport.

He mentioned the upcoming visit in his Vatican address on Sunday, asking the faithful to pray for Indigenous people abused by members of the Catholic church. He said, "with the grace of God… it can contribute to the path of healing and reconciliation."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa