Late-afternoon storms hitting Edmonton

A large area of rain and non-severe thunderstorms is VERY slowly making it’s way SW across Edmonton. The storms are packing heavy downpours, frequent lightning and pockets of small hail.

We've also had some steadier rain and embedded thunderstorms south of Edmonton. But, those move away from the city late this afternoon and this evening.

Rain is likely right through the evening, overnight and into Friday morning, with the precipitation moving out of the Edmonton region by late morning or midday.

There will very likely be significant differences in rainfall totals from one part of the city to the next. But, most of Edmonton and surrounding areas will get a "significant" rainfall with the potential for between 20 and 50 mm in most neighbourhoods.