Authorities in Sherwood Park are investigating a fire that destroyed a home late Monday night.

RCMP told CTV News the fire started after 11 p.m. Monday, in a home on Appleton Way.

One person who was inside the house managed to evacuate on their own, while fire crews evacuated a number of nearby homes as a precaution.

The home was nearly completely destroyed by the fire.

At last word, police said the cause had not yet been determined, but it did not appear to be suspicious.