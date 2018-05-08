Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Late night fire levels Sherwood Park home
RCMP said the fire that destroyed the home on Appleton Way in Sherwood Park started after 11 p.m. Monday, May 7, 2018.
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 8:02AM MDT
Authorities in Sherwood Park are investigating a fire that destroyed a home late Monday night.
RCMP told CTV News the fire started after 11 p.m. Monday, in a home on Appleton Way.
One person who was inside the house managed to evacuate on their own, while fire crews evacuated a number of nearby homes as a precaution.
The home was nearly completely destroyed by the fire.
At last word, police said the cause had not yet been determined, but it did not appear to be suspicious.