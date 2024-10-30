Latin flair to take over Monday's Oilers game for Dia de los Muertos

Rogers Place will have a bit more colour and Latin flair for the Oilers game next Monday to celebrate Dia de los Muertos.

The team will be hosting the New Jersey Devils to “highlight and honour another vibrant and diverse community and culture of Oil country,” Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) said in a release on Wednesday.

The night will feature an Oilers Dia de los Muertos logo, a local mariachi band, Latin music, signature cocktails and food.

The Latin holiday, also known as Day of the Dead, is celebrated between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. It’s a time for people to reconnect with their dead loved ones and remember them with fond memories.

Limited-edition Oilers Dia de los Muertos jerseys will be on display throughout the concourse and available for online auction at a later date to support the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, OEG said.

OEG design lead Cristoval Castillon says he’s always wanted to bring “a little bit of Mexican representation” to the Oilers.

The themed logo features a calaca, a skeletal figure, which is one of the most popular symbols to represent Dia de los Muertos. Oilers’ mascot Hunter also makes an appearance on the jersey.

"(Hunter) adorns a quetzal feathered headdress once worn by those in high power, along with their deities, with the ancient Aztec civilization,” Castillon said in the release.

Dis de los Muertos jersey logo designed by Oilers Entertainment Group lead designer Cristoval Castillon. (Source: OEG) Los Petroleros (Oilers in English) logo sits on the right shoulder of the jersey with bright sunflowers and marigolds, which is a symbol of Mexico.

“I hope this night brings joy to those within the Edmonton Mexican, Hispanic and Latin communities, and those who just love celebrating along with us! ¡Oilé, Oilé, Oilé!” Castillion said.

People can buy Dia de los Muertos merchandise at the Oilers store in ICE District Plaza or online starting on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Limited tickets are still available online.