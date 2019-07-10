Families at the Stollery Children's Hospital welcomed performers from the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival Wednesday for some healing laughter.

The event, called Comedy Cares, brings festival cast members inside the hospital to entertain patients, families and staff.

"We do everything we can at Stollery to bring the community in and to engage them in activities that they would normally do outside of the hospital," said Jenny Plume, Child Life team lead at the Stollery Children's Hospital.

Comedy Cares tours all year, visiting hospitals and care facilities in the Edmonton area.

Performers showcase specialized forms of clowning, improvisation, character work, music and comedy.

The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival is celebrating 35 years in 2019. The festival runs through July 14 in Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park.