EDMONTON -- A community’s protests to hosting a COVID-19 isolation centre for homeless people have been heard.

The former Lawton School in Beverly Heights is no longer being considered as a potential location for the facility, Community and Social Services Minister Rajan Sawhney confirmed Tuesday.

“Lawton School in the Beverly Heights neighbourhood was one of the possible sites under consideration, as it offered a number of the amenities required,” she wrote in a statement.

“I have heard the concerns raised in the community, and we are no longer considering Lawton School for an isolation site.”

She said the work continues to find a space which can house homeless people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms after the temporary site at Edmonton’s EXPO Centre closes Aug. 14.

As of Aug. 7, fewer than 10 people were using the EXPO service.

Sawhney’s ministry promised individuals at EXPO would see no interruption in the service or supports they receive.

The minister also made a point to address any potential incorrect understanding that the isolation space would serve as a homeless shelter.

“Isolation centres do not have walk-in access and there will be security on site to ensure all individuals are safely admitted or discharged. In addition, individuals will be transported to and from any site and will not be discharged into the neighbouring community,” the minister explained.

“As was provided at the EXPO Centre, the facility will be supervised by skilled client care staff, and I am confident our community partners will be good neighbours in any community.”

Shortly after members of the Beverly Heights neighbourhood heard the former junior high school was being considered, an anonymous letter encouraged concerns to be directed to government officials.

While the letter garnered criticism as a passive-aggressive NIMBY or “not in my backyard” response, other community members told CTV News Edmonton they had felt excluded from any discussions.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson