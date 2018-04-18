CTV News has learned the lawyer who was arrested and charged in connection to a fatal hit and run on Kingsway has been released on bail.

Shane Stevenson, 47, was released from custody on $50,000 bail.

The local lawyer has been charged with impaired driving causing death, over 80 mg% causing death and hit and run causing death.

Late Sunday, April 15, a teenage girl was crossing Kingsway near Tower Road when she was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.

An off-duty police officer witnessed the collision and called 911, and followed the truck.

The teenage girl was rushed to hospital by paramedics but was pronounced dead a short time later. She has since been identified as Chloe Wiwchar, 16 – a Grade 11 student at Victoria School for the Arts.

Stevenson was arrested behind the wheel of his vehicle in an alley a short distance away.

Stevenson was charged with impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample in 2009. Those charges were withdrawn in 2011.

Also in 2009, Stevenson was charged with impaired driving in Stony Plain, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of careless driving – he paid a $500 fine.

The accused is expected to appear in court May 2.