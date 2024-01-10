EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Lawyer Shane Stevenson disbarred after fatal impaired crash

    File photo of Shane Stevenson. File photo of Shane Stevenson.

    An Edmonton lawyer who killed a teen while driving drunk has quit and been disbarred by the Law Society of Alberta.

    Shane Stevenson quit and was disbarred immediately on Dec. 6.

    He had been facing disciplinary proceedings with the society in connection to being convicted of impaired driving causing death in 2020.

    On April 15, 2018, Stevenson struck and killed 16-year-old Chloe Wiwchar while driving on Kingsway near Tower Road. His blood alcohol content was found to be nearly twice the legal limit.

    He was sent to prison for more than three years.

    His membership to the provincial law society was automatically suspended, according to a public notice of Stevenson's resignation and disbarment. 

