It’s Election Day in Alberta; residents will head to the polls to decide the next provincial government.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with results coming in shortly afterwards.

New Democrat leader Rachel Notley and Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel both cast their ballots Tuesday morning, while United Conservative leader Jason Kenney and Liberal leader David Khan voted in the advance polls.

In addition to the two leaders, nearly 700,000 other Albertans also took advantage of the advance poll option. According to Elections Alberta, 696,000 people voted in the advanced polls between last Tuesday and Saturday.

More than a third of those advanced ballots were cast outside of the voter’s electoral district. Those ballots will be couriered to Edmonton, and counting will not begin until Wednesday, meaning the final results of the election could be delayed for several days.

You can find what you need to vote and where your polling station is on the Elections Alberta website.

CTV News will have full election coverage from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on conventional television, and on our website.