A number of Wainwright residents were without gas service overnight, after a leak in the main line was discovered.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Town of Wainwright said ATCO Gas had shut off the main feed due to a leak, leaving the town with no gas supply.

The town said it was efforting an alternative gas supply while repairs were underway. The town said the first truck arrived and was preparing to go online at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Workers were set to go door to door until 10 p.m. to relight furnaces and appliances, with plumbers returning to relight appliances starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents without heat were advised to keep warm with blankets and electric heaters.