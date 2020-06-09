EDMONTON -- A camping propane tank was the cause of an explosion that injured six people in northern Alberta on Monday.

Fire investigators have finished looking into the incident involving at fifth-wheel trailer at Marten River Campground

"The small green one-time-use tank leaked or otherwise expelled propane while it was stored inside the trailer. When the gas met an ignition source it resulted in an explosion," reads an update from RCMP.

A family of six, between the ages of six and 41 years, were treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

They continue to be treated but first responders are hopeful they will have a quick recovery, RCMP said.