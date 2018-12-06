

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A Leduc bank was robbed by a masked man Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:25 p.m., a disguised man in a grey sweatshirt and black pants and shoes entered the ATB Financial on 50 Avenue.

Brandishing bear spray, he demanded the employees give him cash, then fled northbound on a dark-coloured bike.

No one was injured.

Police said the suspect was about 170 centimetres tall (5’7”) and Caucasian.

Investigators are asking members of the public with related information to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.