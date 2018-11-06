

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Thanks to a tip from the public, Leduc County RCMP have arrested a break-and-enter suspect—but not before the man fled from police, started a building fire, and assaulted an officer.

On November 5, RCMP were called about a break-and-enter in the county.

By the time officers arrived on scene, the man had run away.

A little while later, RCMP said members found the suspect, who, when approached, threatened and threw gasoline at a Mountie.

He then proceeded to throw gasoline throughout the building.

Following a short altercation, the suspect was taken into custody.

The RCMP officer was not injured.

The building was damaged by the fire, police said.

Brian Austin Wurtz, a 20-year-old from Calmar, faces eight charges, including: two charges of break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, arson, and assaulting a peace officer.

He was released and scheduled to appear in court in Leduc on November 8.

RCMP noted the assistance from members of the public that lead to the arrest.

“This is a prime example of the public noticing something out of the ordinary and reporting it,” said Const. Bridget Morla.

Calmar is located about 17 kilometres west of Leduc on Highway 39.