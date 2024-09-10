Leduc dedicates $1.3M over 3 years to enhance programs, services for homeless population
Leduc is hiring two more workers and cementing plans to support homeless people this coming winter.
In a media release Tuesday, the city of 35,000 south of Edmonton next to the international airport said it is hiring additional staff to support those already in place and making one formerly temporary position permanent, among other program enhancements.
“It’s important that we continue to care for the vulnerable members of our community and provide a diverse, multi-faceted support system,” Mayor Bob Young said of the $1.3 million in service enhancements over three years in the release.
“These service enhancements will help mitigate risks for the unhoused in Leduc, support access to pathways out of houselessness, and allow us to better support the community during times of extreme weather.”
The city is hiring a second life safety and navigation coordinator and a second community safety officer full-time while making the current community safety officer permanent.
It is also launching a pilot program to help reduce housing start-up costs for the vulnerable population and to help those who cannot access traditional financial aid programs maintain their housing.
Coordinating regional political advocacy and formalizing extreme weather activation procedures are also on the city's list.
The moves come two months after Leduc city council reversed a decision approving a winter emergency shelter.
Arguments from councillors that sought to reverse the approved plan included the $308,000 price tag to operate the shelter for an estimated 15 nights a year when the temperature falls below -20 C and wanting to explore more comprehensive options.
Leduc's lone year-round, around-the-clock shelter shut down in May after its landlord refused to extend the lease.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE Watch live here: The Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is tonight
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face tonight in the high-stakes debate that comes less than two months before election day.
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
6 things to watch for when Kamala Harris debates Donald Trump
The fundamental question ahead of their meeting in Philadelphia, one of the highest-stakes national debates in a generation, is whether – and how – the presidential candidates can deliver a compelling message.
Some restaurants have increased their default tip options. Canadians think you should give this much
Despite what the default options on the payment terminal might read, most Canadians still want to tip around 15 per cent, according to a new survey.
Dave Grohl says he fathered a child outside of his marriage
The Foo Fighters frontman announced that he recently became a father again, writing in a statement on his Instagram page on Tuesday that his new baby girl was born 'outside' of his marriage to his wife Jordyn Blum.
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
PwC plans to track employees' location while at work. Is this practice legal in Canada?
As PricewaterhouseCoopers plans to enforce its back-to-office policy by tracking employees in the U.K., one employment lawyer explains whether the practice is legal in Canada.
B.C. man allowed to keep Great Dane in condo where pets prohibited: tribunal
A B.C. man has won his fight to keep a Great Dane in his condo – despite the building’s ban on pets.
'Patently unreasonable': Order for tenants to pay $18K for leaks overturned by B.C. judge
An arbitrator's decision ordering two renters to cover more than $18,000 in repairs following a water leak at their landlord's home was "patently unreasonable," a B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Girl, 14, dies in crash north of Lethbridge: RCMP
A 14-year-old girl died in a crash north of Lethbridge on Tuesday morning. RCMP responded to the intersection of Township Road 102 and Range Road 221 in Lethbridge County around 9:40 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision.
-
Province committed to Calgary Green Line LRT project with 'above-ground' plan
Alberta's premier has reaffirmed her commitment to Calgary’s Green Line LRT as long as the project matches the province’s new above-ground vision.
-
Calgary strip mall plagued by nighttime social disorder
A seemingly ordinary strip mall in northeast Calgary has become a hub for social disorder, prompting concerns from local residents and businesses.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge looking for new strategies to address substance abuse
The City of Lethbridge and its police force are looking at new ways to address substance abuse.
-
Lethbridge police celebrate retirement of two K9s, welcome new four-legged graduate
Two Lethbridge Police Service dogs began their retirement journeys on Tuesday, as the force welcomed its newest four-legged member.
-
Lethbridge woman attacked while she slept; police on hunt for offender
Police in Lethbridge say a woman was left with serious injuries after being attacked with a weapon while she slept in her home.
Saskatoon
-
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
-
Preparations are underway for Saskatoon's civic election
The City of Saskatoon is making its final preparations ahead of November's civic election.
-
Here's how many tornadoes touched down in Sask. in 2024
With the arrival of September and more fall-like weather patterns – the likelihood of Saskatchewan seeing any more tornadoes this year is next to nothing.
Regina
-
'Critical': Regina International Airport simulates emergency situations in training exercise
The Regina International Airport (YQR), along with over 20 partner organizations, held an emergency training exercise featuring more than 150 people Tuesday.
-
Regina retirement community evacuated, fire crews respond
A retirement community in southwest Regina was evacuated after a small fire was reported in the facility's basement.
-
Bill Pratt announces bid for mayor of Regina
Another candidate has thrown their hat into the ring for the office of mayor ahead of this fall's municipal election in Regina.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Mistrial declared in case of teen bystander killed in Vancouver gang shooting
After five days of deliberations, jurors were unable to break their deadlock in the second-degree murder trial of Kane Carter, who is accused of fatally shooting a rival gang member and an innocent teen passerby in January 2018.
-
Cell service — including 911 calls — unavailable for Telus customers in parts of Fraser Canyon
Telus customers living in or travelling through parts of the Fraser Canyon were unable to use their cell phones to call 911 Tuesday, after a construction accident damaged a network cable.
-
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
Vancouver Island
-
'I think we can stop them': Esquimalt renters vow to fight demoviction
Renters in Esquimalt, B.C., say they are being caught in a housing conundrum—between the need to build more units and saving aging apartments that remain affordable.
-
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
-
B.C. man allowed to keep Great Dane in condo where pets prohibited: tribunal
A B.C. man has won his fight to keep a Great Dane in his condo – despite the building’s ban on pets.
Toronto
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing on TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto.
-
Operators of Revue Cinema reach new five-year deal with owners
The group which runs the historical Revue Cinema in Roncesvalles Village will be sticking around to manage the theatre after reaching a new agreement with the owners.
-
LIVE
LIVE Watch live here: The Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is tonight
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face tonight in the high-stakes debate that comes less than two months before election day.
Montreal
-
Residents shocked after alleged ISIS supporter arrested in Ormstown, Que.
Last week, the RCMP arrested an alleged terror suspect in Ormstown, Que., and residents of the small community are still reeling.
-
Nearly half of Canadians want federal election after NDP-Liberal agreement ends, poll suggests
Following the announcement of the end of the NDP-Liberal confidence and supply agreement, a new national survey reveals that 47 per cent of Canadians would support calling a federal election to be called, while only 34 per cent would prefer not to.
-
A woman in her sixties found dead in Sainte-Julienne, Que.
Provincial police (SQ) discovered the body of a woman in her sixties at a residence in the municipality of Sainte-Julienne, located in Lanaudière.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigating suspicious disappearance of Nova Scotia woman
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating the suspicious disappearance of a 55-year-old woman.
-
'I'm so proud that we could do 100 years': Family-owned business marks major milestone in menswear
Mansour’s Menswear in Amherst, N.S., is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month
-
Some restaurants have increased their default tip options. Canadians think you should give this much
Despite what the default options on the payment terminal might read, most Canadians still want to tip around 15 per cent, according to a new survey.
Winnipeg
-
'We need some action now': Manitoba school dealing with overcrowding issues
The library inside West St. Paul School doesn’t have any books in it anymore. Instead, two classes of students and their teachers have moved in because there isn’t room for them anywhere else.
-
Winnipeg limo company ordered to cease operations over unpaid back taxes
The City of Winnipeg is ordering a limo company to stop operating unless it settles six years of back taxes.
-
Ground breaks on new Anne Oake Recovery Centre in Winnipeg
Ground has officially broken for the construction of the Anne Oake Recovery Centre.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa speed camera revenues going into road safety improvements at critical intersections
The City of Ottawa's automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras continue to generate millions of dollars in revenue, and while some argue the cameras are merely revenue-generating tools, city officials insist the funds are being used exclusively for infrastructure improvements to make roads safer for all users, including pedestrians and cyclists.
-
Itinerary nightmare: Ontario couple’s trip to Italy includes five flights, via Ontario, California
An Ottawa woman says a travel agent's mistake thinking they were booking a trip from Ontario, California, and not Canada's capital, will force them to take a lengthy detour with a four-and-a-half-hour drive and five flights through Georgia and California to get to Venice, Italy for vacation.
-
LIVE
LIVE Watch live here: The Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is tonight
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face tonight in the high-stakes debate that comes less than two months before election day.
Northern Ontario
-
Terror suspect entered Canada with student visa in June 2023, immigration minister confirms
A Pakistani citizen who was arrested last week in Quebec and charged with plotting a terrorist attack in New York City came to Canada on a student visa in June 2023, Immigration Minister Marc Miller has confirmed.
-
LIVE
LIVE Watch live here: The Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is tonight
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face tonight in the high-stakes debate that comes less than two months before election day.
-
Meagan Pilon's family just wants to know what happened to her
As the 11th anniversary of her disappearance approaches, the family of missing Sudbury teen Meagan Pilon say they just want to know what happened to her.
Barrie
-
Tensions rise as Berczy Park encampment is dismantled, advocates issued trespass notices
Tensions hit a high on Tuesday at Berczy Park as crews continued to dismantle a homeless encampment.
-
One person dies in multi-vehicle collision in Bolton
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision in Bolton Tuesday morning that claimed the life of one person.
-
Bears in schoolyard force students and staff into 2nd hold and secure this week
A Huntsville elementary school is locked down for the second time this week because of some bears roaming the schoolyard.
Kitchener
-
What you need to know about rabies and how to protect against infection
Health officials are urging the public to take certain precautions to reduce their risk of getting rabies.
-
New changes have improved response times from ROW paramedics, chief says
Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services says they’ve made some key changes that have resulted in improvements, including response times.
-
Security video released of Kitchener gas station robbery
Police have released security video from an armed robbery at a Kitchener gas station.
London
-
Could Budweiser Gardens be getting a new name?
Canada Life and Oak View Group have jointly submitted a proposal to London City Council to rename Budweiser Gardens, the 10,000-seat multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue, to ‘Canada Life Place.’
-
Controversial 'Towers of Spite' no longer a density dilemma for planning committee
On Tuesday, the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) considered an application by KAP Holdings to build a pair of three storey back-to-back cluster townhouses with 11 new residential units in addition to the existing three units.
-
LIVE
LIVE Watch live here: The Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is tonight
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face tonight in the high-stakes debate that comes less than two months before election day.
Windsor
-
'I've cried a lot of tears': Floating home dreams sink for Chatham-Kent residents
The dream of a life on water has drowned in a sea of sadness for a group of Chatham-Kent residents who paid a Wallaceburg-based company for a floating home they never received.
-
LIVE
LIVE Watch live here: The Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is tonight
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face tonight in the high-stakes debate that comes less than two months before election day.
-
5-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool
Windsor police are investigating the tragic drowning death of a 5-year-old girl in a backyard pool.