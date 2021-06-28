Advertisement
Leduc fire restriction issued due to hot, dry conditions
Published Monday, June 28, 2021 12:13PM MDT Last Updated Monday, June 28, 2021 12:25PM MDT
Effective immediately, a fire restriction was issued for Leduc on Monday.
Leduc Fire Services said all open-air permits would be temporarily suspended. No new permits will be issued.
Barbeques and approved fire pits are still permitted during the fire restriction.
More on the restrictions can be found online.