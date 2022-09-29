Leduc introduces $1,000 fines to curb catalytic converter thefts
The City of Leduc has made an amendment to its Business Licence Bylaw in an attempt to curb catalytic converter thefts.
Anyone found to be in possession of an unattached catalytic converter can now be fined $1,000, unless they have a valid business licence for an automotive repair or supply business.
“(Theft) hurts so many of our charities, volunteers who are trying to do good work in our community,” Leduc Mayor Bob Young told CTV News Edmonton. “And once the converter has been stolen it means they can’t use the vehicle until it’s been replaced, and then it’s a significant hit to them financially.”
People who are not covered under a business licence but have a legal reason to be in possession of an unattached catalytic converter can apply for a free permit at the Leduc RCMP detachment.
Young says the city based the bylaw off existing ones in St. Albert and California that targeted other kinds of items, but he believes this is a first-of-its kind bylaw in Canada that deals with catalytic converters.
He added that Leduc has seen an 82 per cent increase in catalytic converter thefts this year, but up until now it has been a difficult crime to prosecute.
“One of the frustrating things for our law enforcement is that even though you catch someone who has some catalytic converters, there’s no way of identifying them, so there’s no way to say that they’re stolen,” Young said.
“We’ve had several stories where someone has been stopped and has had several converters in the back of their truck, but again because we can’t prove that they’re stolen, not much we can do.”
Leduc has made efforts to curb the thefts in the past by providing engravers to local automotive businesses so that shops could engrave the VIN number of a vehicle onto the catalytic converter, but Young said it hasn’t been as effective as the city would have liked.
He’s hoping the new bylaw will be the tool that turns the tides. Young says the fine attached to the new bylaw is more than thieves can get by selling the converters.
“I believe they get about $400 for the metals that are in there, so we’re hoping that a $1,000 fine will discourage it.”
Young says he’s hoping to see other municipalities implement similar bylaws.
“There’s been a lot of interest from other communities, and hopefully other communities will adapt this bylaw, and maybe this is a crime that we can really have an effect on.”
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudier and a bit 'cooler' today
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida and brought torrential rains that continued to fall. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit to the U.S.
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death revealed as hundreds line up in Windsor to pay respects
Hundreds of royal fans lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch was buried opened to the public Thursday for the first time since her death. The queen's death certificate says the 96-year-old monarch died of old age.
'80 per cent of immigrants go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French': CAQ immigration minister
Quebec's immigration and labour minister claims that newcomers to the province "go to Montreal, don't work, and don't speak French," though he later tweeted he expressed "his thoughts badly."
Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday
Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that seemed sure to further isolate the Kremlin, draw it more international punishment and bring extra military, political and economic support to Ukraine.
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
Rift in Danish royal family after Queen strips four grandchildren of royal titles
A rift has emerged in the Danish royal family following a decision by Queen Margrethe to strip four of her eight grandchildren of their royal titles in order to "future-proof" the monarchy.
Diabetes risk twice as high for those who feel lonely: study
People who feel lonely are twice as likely to develop Type 2 diabetes, according to a new Norwegian study that analyzed data collected from more than 24,000 people over more than 20 years.
Family files $2.7-million lawsuit over Indigenous woman's death in Quebec hospital
The family of an Indigenous woman who was mocked by staff as she lay dying in a Quebec hospital in September 2020 has filed a lawsuit seeking nearly $2.7 million.
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada by as much as almost 20 cents.
Calgary
-
Little girl fatally injured in southeast Calgary neighbourhood, man in custody
An investigation is underway into the suspected Thursday morning homicide of a little girl in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
What we know about gun violence, shootings in Calgary so far this year
As of Wednesday Calgary had recorded 106 shooting incidents.
-
Calgary police seek accused in grandparent scam who missed court appearance
Nicky Cotroni-Bruno was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26, but failed to appear.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing rampage victim says she feels 'blessed' to be alive
A 26-year-old woman injured in a stabbing rampage on James Smith Cree Nation says she doesn’t know why she was attacked.
-
Saskatoon worker's serious injury results in $50,000 fine for company
A worker's serious injury has resulted in a hefty fine for a Saskatoon company.
-
Saskatoon police charge 8th person in missing woman's presumed homicide
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested and charged another suspect in the Megan Gallagher homicide case.
Regina
-
Effects of residential schools, truth and reconciliation discussed at Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day in Regina
Thousands of students, local leaders and members of the public are packed into Mosaic Stadium for Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day, an event discussing residential schools and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.
-
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine available to Sask. residents aged 18+
All Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older who are able to get a COVID-19 booster will be eligible for the Moderna bivalent vaccine as of Thursday, according to a news release from the province.
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada by as much as almost 20 cents.
Atlantic
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
-
Financial relief on the way for Nova Scotians affected by Fiona
Nova Scotians in need of financial aid following post-tropical storm Fiona can now apply for assistance from the provincial government.
-
Fiona cleanup: Federal government poised to send more troops to Atlantic Canada
Defence Minister Anita Anand says there are now 700 military members in Atlantic Canada helping with the cleanup after post-tropical storm Fiona left much of the region in tatters.
Toronto
-
Ontario family wins $2 million in the lottery
A group of four relatives who have played the Ontario lottery together for eight years have finally won big.
-
Aaron Judge calls Toronto Blue Jays pitcher 'class act' for returning historic home run ball
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge called one of the Toronto Blue Jays pitchers "a class act" for his instrumental role in returning Judge's historic home run ball to the Yankees on Wednesday night's game.
-
Ontario plans to extend life of Pickering nuclear plant, eyes refurbishment
Ontario is considering refurbishing a key nuclear plant, which could keep it in service for an extra 30 years, to keep pace with electricity demands that are rising so quickly they have "surprised" the government, the energy minister said Thursday.
Montreal
-
Family files $2.7-million lawsuit over Indigenous woman's death in Quebec hospital
The family of an Indigenous woman who was mocked by staff as she lay dying in a Quebec hospital in September 2020 has filed a lawsuit seeking nearly $2.7 million.
-
Anglade calls for immediate removal of Boulet as minister
Liberal leader Dominique Anglade feels Jean Boulet can no longer remain Minister of Immigration, Employment, Labour and Social Solidarity because of his comments on immigration.
-
Quebec to start flu vaccination campaign, as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by dozens
Quebec's director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau updated the province on the evolution of the COVID-19 situation in Quebec Thursday morning. He said it is too early to talk about an eighth wave, but acknowledged that hospitalizations are rising.
Ottawa
-
Human remains found at Vanier apartment building
Construction crews working at an apartment building in Vanier have uncovered human remains at the site.
-
Former Ottawa police chief Vern White resigns from Senate
Former Ottawa police chief Vern White is leaving the Senate about a decade after being appointed to the job.
-
Ontario man who killed mother granted full parole after 12 years
Cody Barnoski has been granted full parole the murder of his mother Michelle Barnoski in rural Ontario in 2018.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers set to open 60th season with new head coach
The Rangers are dropping the puck for a new season on Friday night.
-
Fence erected around Cambridge encampment
Fencing has been erected around a growing homeless encampment located at 150 Main Street in Cambridge. The fence surrounds several tents which are set up in a parking lot near a Waterloo region social service building.
-
Findings of investigation into cause of Brantford helicopter crash released
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has released its investigation report into a July 2021 helicopter accident in Brantford.
Northern Ontario
-
Northerners unhappy with Enbridge rate hike on Oct. 1
Enbridge gas tells CTV News that its five per cent rate hike on Oct. 1 will cost its customers in northeastern Ontario an extra $160 a year, on average. And people in Timmins are unhappy.
-
Quit firing guns within city limits, Timmins police warn hunters
After receiving several complaints, the Timmins Police Service is reminding people that firing a rifle within city limits is prohibited.
-
Ontario family wins $2 million in the lottery
A group of four relatives who have played the Ontario lottery together for eight years have finally won big.
Winnipeg
-
Sentencing begins for Winnipeg man who admitted to fatally stabbing daughter
The family of a three-year-old who was fatally stabbed by her father is asking a Winnipeg judge to apply the longest possible sentence for the man.
-
Manitoba's deficit shows signs of improvement: report
Despite a looming economic slowdown or recession, Manitoba’s red ink may be shrinking.
-
'We weren't heard:' Northern Manitoba mom claims health-care negligence after daughter’s near-death experience
A mother from Mathias Colomb Cree Nation in Northern Manitoba is sharing her and her family’s experience at the isolated community’s nursing station, claiming their concerns about their daughter’s breathing were not listened to until the situation became critical.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices reach 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver, breaking all-time record
The price of gas reached an all-time high of 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, and analysts expect it will climb even higher before the weekend.
-
Microsoft digitally recreates Stanley Park, Science World, other B.C. landmarks
From Stanley Park to the B.C. legislature buildings, some of the most eye-catching landmarks in British Columbia have been digitally recreated by Microsoft.
-
B.C. officials to announce 'health-care improvements' Thursday
The B.C. government is preparing to announce "health-care improvements" at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. health minister 'looking into' case of Vancouver Island senior left without home care
"Had I not happened to check in on my mom, she would have been lying in bed, in pain, in withdrawal because she hadn't been given her medications on time, with no ability to help herself," daughter says.
-
B.C. communities plan events to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day
Events are planned across British Columbia to mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Friday. The Survivor's Flag was raised at the B.C. legislature Wednesday in a ceremony that Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin called “profound and moving.”
-
Nanaimo grocery store evacuated due to 'unspecified threat'
A large grocery store in Nanaimo, B.C., was evacuated Wednesday night due to an "unspecified threat," according to the RCMP. The threat was phoned in to the Real Canadian Superstore, located on Metral Drive, around 8:20 p.m., and then reported to police.