The biggest night in Hollywood is also going to be huge for a woman from Leduc, whose jewelry will be featured in a celebrity gift suite before the 91st Academy Awards.

Sage Stone Malas and Meditations, owned by Annie Hunting, will take several meditation bracelets, called malas, to Los Angeles. Some may not come back to Alberta, if any actors take interest in the product.

“I will have an opportunity to engage with them a little bit then provide them with my gift,” Hunting said.

Her bracelet is made with a semi-precious stone called lapis lazuli.

“I chose that because lapis lazuli is a really great stone for harmonious relationship and memory and communication,” explained Hunting, “which are all things I think actors can really use.”

The opportunity could potentially be a big break for Sage Stone Malas and Meditations.

“It’s definitely something that not everybody’s doing, so I feel like it’s a great opportunity,” she said.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing Malas and Meditations with people and if they have the opportunity to use it and share it with others, then fantastic.”

The Oscars are on Feb. 24.

With files from Graham Neil