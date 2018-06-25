A Leduc man is facing a hate crime charge two years after allegedly handing out anti-gay material at Toronto’s pride parade.

Toronto police received various complaints about a man handing out anti-gay pamphlets in 2016. They investigated and issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 51-year-old William Whatcott.

Whatcott surrendered to Calgary police Friday. He was sent back to Toronto and charged with willful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group.

He appeared in court Monday morning.

Whatcott was fined for going door to door in Saskatchewan with anti-homosexual flyers in 2001. He lost an appeal at the Supreme Court in 2013 over the matter.

