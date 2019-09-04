A Leduc mother says her children and their friends were badly shaken after police officers surrounded her home with rifles drawn in an apparent case of swatting.

Tasha McCrae had only just moved into her “dream home” on Saturday. On Monday, her kids invited friends over to play to show off their new rooms and neighbourhood.

She said she put one of her sons down for a nap, cleaned up and had a shower. That’s when she heard what she initially thought was an ice cream truck using a megaphone outside.

“I just wrapped myself in a towel and I went downstairs to look out my living room window and I saw my entire street was blocked off with cops,” McCrae told CTV News.

Officers called for McCrae to come outside, so she stepped out her front door to find at least four police officers behind cars with assault rifles trained on her.

That’s when she said officers yelled at her to put her hands where they could see them as she stood in a towel, still dripping wet from the shower.

“They’re on high alert, I have no idea what’s going on, so I’m begging them not to make me put my hands all the way up,” she said. “I ended up holding [the towel] with my arms and I start crying and I’m visibly shaking, telling them I just moved in.”

Tasha McCrae said she was shocked when four officers with assault rifles drawn asked her to exit her Leduc home. Sept. 2, 2019. (Facebook/Tasha McCrae)

McCrae said officers asked her if there was a man with a gun inside the home, to which she replied “no, I don’t have a gun, I have five children in the house.”

She said at one point, her daughter approached her back door and saw an officer pointing a gun, then ran upstairs out of fear.

Police eventually took a calmer tone, let McCrae get dressed and asked her to round up her kids in the living room.

“Four SWAT members came in with their rifles up, searched my house and left,” she said, adding all five kids were terrified during the event. “Bawling. They are so scared.”

As she continued to speak with police, McCrae said the pieces of the puzzle started to come together.

“They hung out with me and the kids and they told us that they think it was a swatting incident.”

What is swatting?

Swatting is a false report made to police about a serious incident involving weapons where lives could be at risk.

Those calls result in a heavy police presence that could include an emergency response involving a SWAT or tactical unit.

Police departments across Canada have denounced the prank, saying it can tie up police resources when other legitimate emergencies may be taking place.

Last year, the Alberta Children’s Hospital was one of three Canadian hospitals targeted in apparent swatting calls when police received a false report of firearms in the building, sending the hospital into lockdown.

McCrae said as far as she knows, the report made to police Monday indicated that someone had shot their father.

Police confirmed they were called to the home and that investigators determined the “very serious” report made to them was “unfounded,” according to Const. Julian Celms.

He stopped short of deeming it a case of swatting, only saying that the nature of the call itself was under investigation.

Anyone found guilty of taking part in swatting could face charges of public mischief, which can lead to jail time.

Despite the terrifying experience, McCrae doesn’t blame the responding officers for taking the report seriously.

“I don’t know if they were apologetic that they did anything wrong, I think they were just sorry for that they put the kids through what they put the kids through,” she said. “I know they didn’t wake up in the morning and decide they were going to traumatize five kids.”

‘Absolutely humiliating’

The mother of three said she still doesn’t know why anyone would intentionally call police to her home for a false report.

She said she can’t shake the memory of standing on her front porch wearing only a towel with assault rifles pointed at her.

“I don’t know what I could’ve done differently because it was so random,” she said. “It was absolutely humiliating.”

As for her kids, she said her oldest child and one of their friends are having a hard time coping, while her two-year-old didn’t fully understand what was happening and thought the entire incident was “pretty cool.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett