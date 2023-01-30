Leduc outdoor rink closed indefinitely after weekend fire

An outdoor skating rink in Leduc is expected to be closed for the season after a fire on Saturday, the city announced Monday.

Crews were called to the Southfork skating rink around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The city says the blaze caused significant damage to the facility, but no injuries were reported.

"We were disappointed to hear this news over the weekend but are grateful that no one was injured," Leduc Mayor Bob Young said in a news release. "Community safety is one of our top priorities and we are fortunate to have a skilled Fire Services department that quickly responds in emergencies like this one."

Barricades and signs have been set up and the city says fencing will be installed later this week.

Residents are asked to stay away from the rink and visit Mark Hayduk Park or Caledonia Park School if they wish to skate.

Southfork Rink opened in 2022 and was built in partnership with the neighbourhood developer at a cost of $800,000, with the city contributing $200,000.

The cost and potential timeline to repair the rink has not been determined.

The cause of the fire is unknown.