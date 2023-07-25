Leduc Pride crosswalk vandalized again in 'hate-motivated crime': RCMP
A Pride crosswalk in Leduc, just south of Edmonton, has been vandalized for the second time in as many months.
On June 24, police were called after black tire marks were left on the tribute to the LGBTQ2S+ community, in what RCMP deemed was a "hateful" act.
Officers were called to the same crosswalk again on Tuesday after it was reported that someone spread "tac oil all over the southbound lane."
“This deliberate act of mischief to the crosswalk that was painted to recognize and support the 2SLGBTQ+ community is being treated as a hate-motivated crime," Insp. Jeff McBeth said in a news release.
“Leduc RCMP take incidents motivated by hate in our community seriously and condemns those who choose to commit criminal acts against anyone, including identifiable groups.”
Anyone with information about vandalism to the Pride crosswalk is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
On June 24, the "public commentary" portion of a city council meeting in Leduc was shut down by the mayor after a man and a woman went on homophobic and transphobic rants at city hall.
Last month, RCMP encouraged all Albertans to report hate incidents against LGBTQ2S+ Albertans after rainbow sidewalks and murals were vandalized in Okotoks and Ponoka.
A Pride mural was also vandalized in Edson this month and Mounties in St. Albert announced on July 6 that they are investigating two hate incidents in that city.
