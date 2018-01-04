Hours after Leduc RCMP were first called to an apartment building on Keystone Crescent over a reported suspicious package, the item had been found to not be a threat.

Officers were called to the building on Keystone Crescent in Leduc just before 1 p.m. Thursday, after the package was found. The apartment building was evacuated as a precaution, RCMP said.

The RCMP Explosives Device Unit was deployed to the scene to secure and remove the package.

After 4 p.m. Thursday, RCMP said the package was found to not be a threat, and residents of the apartment building had been allowed to return home.

No criminal charges are expected.