Leduc RCMP say suspicious package not a threat, evacuation of apartment block lifted
Leduc RCMP and emergency crews on the scene of a suspicious package call at an apartment building on Keystone Crescent on Thursday, January 4, 2018.
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 3:26PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 4, 2018 4:19PM MST
Hours after Leduc RCMP were first called to an apartment building on Keystone Crescent over a reported suspicious package, the item had been found to not be a threat.
Officers were called to the building on Keystone Crescent in Leduc just before 1 p.m. Thursday, after the package was found. The apartment building was evacuated as a precaution, RCMP said.
The RCMP Explosives Device Unit was deployed to the scene to secure and remove the package.
After 4 p.m. Thursday, RCMP said the package was found to not be a threat, and residents of the apartment building had been allowed to return home.
No criminal charges are expected.