EDMONTON -- Mounties in Leduc are pleading with witnesses of a fatal crash on Highway 39 earlier this month to come forward.

The head-on collision between a car and truck took place at around 7:30 a.m. Nov. 13.

The 61-year-old driver of the car was declared dead at the scene while an adolescent girl in the same car was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition.

A 72-year-old woman driving the truck was treated for serious injuries.

"It has come to our attention that there were vehicles in the area who may have witnessed the collision," Leduc RCMP spokesperson Const. Cheri-Lee Smith said.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call police at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.