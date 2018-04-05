

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Leduc RCMP said a St. Albert man intentionally rammed an RCMP car during a traffic stop on Tuesday, April 3.

While conducting photo radar on Highway 2 a Leduc RCMP member of the integrated traffic unit pulled over a truck travelling at high speeds.

As the RCMP member was about to exit their vehicle, police said the driver of the truck reversed and rammed the police vehicle before fleeing the scene. The RCMP member was not injured, and the vehicle sustained minor damage.

With the assistance of Edmonton Police Service’s Air 1 the truck and driver were located a short distance away and taken into custody.

Karl Duhamel, 35, of St Albert is facing charges of:

Possession of stolen property over $5000

Possession of a Controlled Substance

The investigation is continuing and additional charges could be laid.

Duhamel is currently being held in custody the next court appearance of April 5, 2018 in Leduc, Alberta.