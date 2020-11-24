EDMONTON -- Leduc-raised former The Bachelor contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe won ABC’s Dancing with the Stars Monday night.

The 35-year-old and her professional partner, Artem Chigvintsev, were awarded the show’s mirror ball trophy after performing a dance from earlier in the season, the Argentine tango, and a freestyle paid homage to Moulin Rouge.

“Catfish” host Nev Schulman was named the winner-up, while rapper Nelly and “One Day at a Time” actress Justina Machado finished in third and fourth place.

Bristowe’s entrance to stardom happened after she appeared on the 19th season of The Bachelor and then lead the 11th season of The Bachelorette.

She also sells her own lines of hair accessories and wine.

Her DWTS win marks the second-consecutive year a The Bachelor contestant has taken the mirror ball trophy home.