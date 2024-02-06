Leduc's only homeless shelter facing closure if new location isn't found

The only homeless shelter in Leduc says it only has days to find a new location — or close its doors permanently.

Leduc Hub says it has been operating in the community for 14 years and currently provides services to about 100 homeless people in the city.

Dozens of people showed up to a council meeting on Monday night on the topic.

The response was so large an overflow room was opened to provide seating for all the members of the public.

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 1,200 people had signed an online petition to keep Leduc Hub open.

If a new location can't be found by Feb. 16, the shelter says it will close at the end of April.

The issue will be discussed again at Leduc city council on Feb. 12.

More information to come…