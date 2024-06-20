EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Leduc temporarily street closed for RCMP investigation

    RCMP closed 45 Street in Leduc between 54 Avenue and 61 Avenue on June 20, 2024, for an investigation. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) RCMP closed 45 Street in Leduc between 54 Avenue and 61 Avenue on June 20, 2024, for an investigation. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    An area in Leduc was closed early Thursday morning because of a police investigation.

    45 Street between 54 Avenue and 61 Avenue was closed from 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

    Mounties did not say what they were investigating, but promised more information later. 

