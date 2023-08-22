LeLacheur back with Edmonton as Elks interim CEO, president

Rick LeLacheur is returning to the CFL, this time to reclaim the title of Edmonton Elks president and chief executive officer on an interim basis.

LeLacheur, who only moved back to Edmonton about six months ago after a five-year stint as the president of the B.C. Lions, was sought out by Edmonton after the club parted ways with Victor Cui.

"I did not see this coming. At all," he said, chuckling, during Tuesday during a news conference at Commonwealth Stadium.

The break up with Cui was announced on Aug. 15 and portrayed as a "culmination of ongoing discussions between the board and Victor, as well as the board internally about the future of the club." At that time, the team was still three days away from its first win of the season.

According to Tom Richards, chair of the EE Football Club board of directors, the club reached out to LeLacheur "right away."

"We had a list of over 20 [candidates]. We asked the board and others to put forward names and then we said, 'OK, we gotta start narrowing this down, ranking it.' And everyone of us that ranked had Rick as number one," Richards told reporters on Tuesday.

"He's got the respect of the board. And importantly, he's got the respect of the league, the CFL and all the different teams. He's been around for a while … Rick brings us some credibility with our shareholders and our community. This credibility with our staff will help him do some great work in the critical months ahead."

LeLacheur served as the Edmonton club's president and CEO from 2002 to 2011 and more recently as the president of the B.C. Lions from 2018 to 2022.

Under his earlier leadership, the Edmonton team won the Grey Cup twice in 2003 and 2005 and hosted two Grey Cup festivals in 2002 and 2010.

He described himself Tuesday as a "CFL lifer" who's seen everything and, as an Edmonton native, a forever green-and-gold fan.

"It hurt, I guess," he said of watching Edmonton's club decline in recent years. "I was so busy in B.C. that you watch it from afar but to see what's happened, and particularly to see the empty seats, it's not a good thing. It's not a good thing for the Elks. It's not a good thing for the CFL."

He has committed to working for the Elks for four months.

On Monday, he met with the board of directors and the club's past directors. And before the news conference Tuesday, he met with the management team and staff. Over the next two weeks, LaLecheur said he'd be conducting one-on-ones before putting a plan before the board.

"We're going to, on the football side, take it game by game as you do in football, and we'll take it from there. On the business side, I'm going to have to look into everything that's been going on and the financials. I think it's no secret that the team has been struggling. I'm not going to be able to flip a switch and a change overnight. This is a longer term fix."

There won't be a complete reversal of all the changes Cui effected, LeLacheur noted, commenting the previous president and CEO "had a lot of good ideas and there are some of them that are excellent ideas that we'll continue with."

One thing he knows he wants to do is make home games a larger experience that's fun whether or not a team wins, which won't happen every time.

As for the search for a permanent CEO, Richards said the process has started and the club has received one proposal and is awaiting a few others.

LeLacheur emphasized he would not be a candidate.

"I'm sure this is the last [job]. We like to travel," he said of his wife. "Every time I've retired, I've had to promise Joan a trip, so [I] can't afford any more."

The Elks head in a Sunday home game against Ottawa with a 1-9 record and a 22-game home losing streak.

With files from The Canadian Press