Lemon squeezers sending more than $350,000 to Stollery

This year's annual Lemonade Day fundraiser surpassed expectations to be the best year yet, said founder Monita Chapman.

"Lemonade Sunday was the best day of the year," she said. "I say that every year, but truly this year it was."

On Aug. 28, Chapman said 420 stands popped up around the Edmonton area, selling lemonade to raise money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Friday, the total amount raised was revealed to be $355,960. The proceeds from this year will go to the Stollery’s simulation program, which provides pediatric medical professionals with simulated environments to practice in and train before operating in the ICU on real patients.

Chapman said this year’s success was surprising, because COVID isn’t over yet. However, she adds that this summer’s fundraiser was not as restricted as the last two years, and she enjoyed being able to interact more with the kids.

"A lot of our junior lemon squeezers have been with us these whole nine years, and so we get to see them grow up," Chapman said. "It’s been amazing to celebrate their successes over the years and see what they’ve done."

"When kids have fun and you trust kids to do things in our community they do big things."