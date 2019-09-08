A quarter of a million dollars was raised by more than 2,000 Alberta youth who ran lemonade stands across the province last month.

The 2019 Simply Supper Lemonade Stand Day saw 561 lemonade stands pop up across Alberta on Aug. 25.

At the organization's wrap-up party on Sunday, organizers revealed the sixth-annual event raised $257,220.

The money will be used to help buy specialized beds that help minimize infants' temperature swings for the NICUs at the Royal Alexandra and Sturgeon Community hospitals. The Giraffe CareStation Omnibeds are priced at $58,000 each.

Over the past five years, the province-wide event has raised $415,000.